Sunrise man accused of ramming security guard’s golf cart with pickup truck

A Sunrise man faces a felony aggravated battery charge after Keys police say he rammed his pickup truck into a security guard’s golf cart Saturday night.
Christopher Soccol, 40, who listed his occupation as firefighter, was also booked into jail on a misdemeanor driving under the influence charge, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputy Becky Herrin, the agency’s public information officer, said the security guard drove to a mobile home lot at the Calusa Campground in Key Largo to check on a report of a disturbance. The guard parked his golf cart behind Soccol’s pickup, Herrin said. While the guard was sitting in the cart, Soccol backed his pickup into the small vehicle twice, Herrin said.
Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived soon after to find a visibly-intoxicated Soccol still at the scene. He refused to speak with the deputies, Herrin said. Witnesses at the trailer park corroborated the security guard’s account of the incident. Deputies booked Soccol into jail, where he remained until Sunday afternoon. He was released after posting a $3,500 bond.
Comments