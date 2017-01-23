Legal action threatened against three dead utility workers’ employer

A lawyer for the family of one of three contracted utility workers who died inside a Key Largo stormwater drainage hole on Jan. 16 vowed to hold the men’s employer accountable.
Marc Lyons, an attorney with Lyons, Snyder & Collin, PA, represents Robert Wilson’s family. Wilson, 24, from Summerland Key, died after he and his three colleagues were overcome by gaseous fumes upon entering the 15-foot hole in a bayside subdivision off mile marker 106. The men were working on a Monroe County road repaving project and were employees of D.N. Higgins, an Ann Arbor, Mich.,-based underground utility firm.
In an email sent to this newspaper Tuesday, Lyons threatened legal action against D.N. Higgins.
“Although all the facts are not yet available, this tragedy was most certainly preventable and we intend to hold D.N. Higgins, Inc. responsible,” Lyons wrote.
One of the D.N. Higgins’ workers survived after being treated at the scene. A Key Largo Volunteer Fire Department firefighter who went down the hole to rescue the men was also overcome by fumes and airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. After first being put into an induced coma, firefighter Leonardo Moreno was awake and slowly recovering by mid-week. He was released from the hospital “Friday morning and is doing well,” Chief Don Bock said Tuesday.
Miami-Dade Fire-Rescue hazmat crews, who were called in to help Keys first responders, determined the unventilated hole was filled with hydrogen sulfide and methane. Neil Lipski, a mine-rescue expert based in Wisconsin, said this could have created two scenarios — or a combination thereof. Hydrogen sulfide is poisonous, and that could have killed the men. Or the gases were in the hole at a high-enough concentration that it pushed out needed oxygen and suffocated the men.
Moreno went into the hole without his air pack because he couldn’t fit through the entrance with it on his back. That was an almost-fatal decision. He passed out almost immediately. A colleague was able to fit through with his pack and got Moreno out alive, but severely sickened.
In the meantime, family members of the men are waiting for answers to questions about what went wrong, but they are being told to be patient. The incident is being investigated by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Occupational Safety & Health Administration and the county Medical Examiner’s Office. Each investigation could take weeks to months, or more.
“They’re still trying to put together what exactly happened,” said Cerene Gray, little sister to Elway Gray, 34.
Cerene said she heard her brother was the first man to go down the hole. Elway Gray and his colleagues were part of a crew working on Long Key Road. Specifically, that day they went underground to both investigate a smell neighbors complained about for weeks and to see why the newly paved street was not settling properly.
“Elway went down first, because that was Elway,” Cerene said. “He would lead by example, he would inspire by example.”
Elway Gray leaves behind a 5-year-old son and an 18-month-old baby girl, as well as his fiance. Cerene said he lived his life not only to help family and friends, but anyone else he thought could use a hand.
“He’s the kind of man who in a matter of moments, you feel like you’ve known him for a lifetime,” his sister said. “Everything was about family and friends to him. He touched everyone’s life in a matter of minutes.”
The other man to die was Louis O’Keefe, 49, who lived on Little Torch Key. Efforts to reach his family and friends were not successful.
Lyons said D.N. Higgins’ legal counsel has prohibited the surviving employee, who the company has not identified, from discussing the incident. A D.N. Higgins office staffer who answered the phone at the firm’s Michigan office on Jan. 19 said the company was not commenting. The company did not return a Jan. 24 email asking for comment about the possible legal action by Lyons’ firm. Nor has the company released any public or private statement about the death of its employees.
“Unfortunately, the only person who knows what happened, other than the obvious confined space and safety measures that were not followed, is an employee of D.N. Higgins,” Lyons said. “We are upset and angered that D.N. Higgins has not publicly or privately made any statement regarding the facts surrounding this tragedy.”
