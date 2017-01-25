Wind speeds were near 70 mph Monday in the Dry Tortugas

The same front that wreaked havoc in Georgia and other southern states Sunday blew through the Florida Keys early Monday morning bringing high winds and lots of rain and lightning.
“The low pressure in the Southeast U.S. and the cold front extended over the Gulf of Mexico and started moving south over North and Central Florida, then the Keys and Miami,” said Krizia Negron, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Key West.
Around 1 a.m., wind gusts of 70 mph were recorded at the Weather Service’s Pulaski Shoals Light station in the Dry Tortugas. Over land, wind gusts near 40 mph were recorded on Cudjoe Key and winds at 39 mph were recorded at the Florida Keys Marathon International Airport at 4:09 a.m.
A small-craft advisory was in effect through Monday because of winds over 20 mph and Negron predicted it would stay that way through Tuesday morning.
“The rest of the week looks good — barely any major impacts,” Negron said, adding showers could be expected Friday when another front could move through the area in the afternoon.
It was extending across the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico Monday but will be weak by the time it arrives in the Keys, she said.
Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and eastern winds from 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service website.
There will be lows near 70 Thursday and Friday with highs near 80. Friday night will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and lows in the mid-60s and highs in the lower 70s.
