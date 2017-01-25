Big Pine Key bicyclist injured in Monday accident

A Big Pine Key man sustained serious injuries while riding his bicycle Monday after he was struck by a sport utility vehicle, the Florida Highway Patrol says.
Robert Adasiak, 53, was crossing the southbound lanes of U.S. 1 at mile marker 30.5 on Big Pine at 11:50 a.m. when he entered a narrow median and continued to cross the northbound lanes. That’s when he was struck by Brandon Ward, 40, also of Big Pine Key, who was driving north in a 2011 Dodge Journey.
Ward struck Adasiak with the left side of the SUV and pulled over onto the shoulder as Adasiak went down to the right side and came to rest face up in the right northbound lane. He was conscious and talking when FHP troopers arrived and was airlifted by Trauma Star to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center with serious but not life-threatening injuries, according to Lt. Kathleen McKinney.
McKinney added Adasiak had been drinking.
Traffic was diverted around the scene while rescue tended to the bicyclist and both lanes reopened around 1:30 p.m.
Adasiak’s accident calls attention to similar, sometimes fatal, crashes involving pedestrians and bicyclists crossing U.S. 1. A 62-year-old man died last month after being hit by a car nearby at mile marker 31. He was taken to Fishermen’s Community Hospital in Marathon where he died on Dec. 9.
There have been two traffic fatalities this year, neither of which involved pedestrians.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments