Fishery agency seeks ideas on snapper

A Thursday federal meeting focusing on red snapper and yellowtail snapper in Key Largo could include comments on dolphin fishing.
Staff with the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council stages the 6 p.m. open session at the Hilton Key Largo Resort, mile marker 97. It is the last Florida hearing scheduled in this phase of rule-making for Amendment 43 and 44 of the Snapper-Grouper Plan.
For yellowtail snapper, changes may combine current harvest allocations, now separated into recreational and commercial quotas, into one overall annual harvest limit.
Other proposed amendments will consider ways to reduce bycatch and discards of red snapper, improve reporting information for the recreational sector and look at other options for snapper and grouper species.
Comments already posted online, including dozens from Florida Keys fishers, urge the federal council to reduce the number of commercial long-line boats targeting dolphin.
“This year was by far the worst summer I have ever experienced due to the lack of dolphin fish,” Donald Chittick, a 25-year charter captain from Islamorada, wrote in a typical comment. “There were days where I never saw a dolphin fish in eight hours of fishing, almost unheard of in past years.”
“I am really scared in the direction our fishery is heading,” wrote Islamorada charter captain Brian Cone. “Hook-and-line fishermen will never have the drastic impacts that long lines have.”
