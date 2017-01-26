Fire destroys Lower Keys home

Monroe County Fire Rescue firefighters battled a blaze in the Lower Keys Bay Point subdivision late Thursday morning.
No one was injured in the fire, but the house, located off mile marker 15, was totaled by the flames, said Cammy Clark, public information officer for the county. No one was in the house when the fire started, Clark said.
Chief James Callahan praised his firefighters’ for not letting the fire spread to other homes.
“The first company arrived, station 10 out of Sugarloaf, and the house was completely involved from top to bottom and side to side,” Callahan said. “Our firefighters went into defensive mode and did a good job to contain the fire to the house and not let it spread.”
Monroe County Fire Rescues stations 9 and 13 and Tanker 13 also responded, as well as Naval Air Station Key West’s fire department and the Key West Fire Department also assisted, Clark said.
The residence to the left of the fire suffered slight damage to a shed and the house to the right was unaffected, Callahan said.
The Fire Marshal was on scene and is investigating the cause of the blaze.
