Backcountry guides reeling from newly-enforced Glades park rule

Passengers on charter fishing boats entering Everglades National Park must now pay an entrance fee just as they would if they entered the park through any of the main gates on land.
And though it’s the clients’ ultimate responsibility to pay the fees, backcountry guides, starting in April, must submit a monthly log to the National Park Service detailing how many clients they had and if those clients paid the fee.
Guides are slamming the rule as a needlessly onerous added level of bureaucracy and a grab at getting more revenue out of the charter fishing fleet.
“I don’t think they have the right to implement this. It’s a reach for revenue,” said Steve Friedman, commodore of the Florida Keys Fishing Guides Association. “All they’re doing is throwing a bunch of spaghetti against the wall and seeing what’s going to stick.”
Park Superintendent Pedro Ramos said the rule that charter boat passengers must pay for a pass to the park has been in place for at least seven years but this is the first year the Park Service is requiring captains to officially vouch for their clients’ compliance.
“Everglades National Park has a fee for entrance park, and all visitors are required to pay the entrance fee,” Ramos said in an email this week.
Ramos said the Park Service is implementing the now “to ensure we are running a strong and well-run program that ultimately benefits the park and its visitors.”
Guides already pay the federal government an annual fee of $250 to do business in the park. They also fill out a monthly log saying how many fish they catch.
“Now they are telling us that we have to fill out a monthly log of customers who we bring into the Everglades National Park,” Friedman said. “How do we pay? When?”
Enforcement of the rule on the forms goes into effect in April.
Friedman said he and other guides often have plans to take their clients within the park boundaries, but change their minds as the trip progresses. Or the boat may be in the park for less than an hour.
“Sometimes I’m 100 yards into it for an hour, if that,” he said. “I can’t keep track of that sort of thing day in and day out.”
Ramos said charter boat customers can pay for the fee online at www.nps.gov/ever/planyourvisit/fees.htm. For now, there is no listing on the link for boat passenger fees. Ramos said boat passengers should buy the same pass listed for pedestrians and cyclists, which is $8 a day. He said the site will be updated to reflect the newly enforced rules.
“We are definitely taking a look at the website and making any improvements that it may need,” Ramos said. “I also hear that the online park pass purchase link and program works real well and visitors can even get a refund easily online if for some reason they have to cancel their trip or entrance into the park for whatever reason.”
If the passengers don’t have a pass, they, not the guides, will face a fine.
“All visitors to the park are expected to pay the entrance fee or be personally subject to a fine,” Ramos said.
Although the new rules received the attention of the backcountry guide industry, they apply to anyone else recreating in the park as well. For example, kayakers and paddleboarders entering park waters are required to have purchased a pass.
“I know this will be a learning and getting used to process for all of us and we will be sure to be patient as we go through it,” Ramos said.
Islamorada Village Councilman Mike Forster, who is an avid backcountry angler and advocate for local guides, said he’s in talks with local, state and federal officials to ease the burden of the new policy impacting guides and other users of the park.
“I’m working behind the scenes with our elected officials and the superintendent for some common ground and for mitigating the situation,” Forster said.
