Key Colony Beach hires 1st city administrator in 60-year history

Over the past 60 years each mayor of Key Colony Beach has worn two hats, one of mayor and the other of city administrator.
That will change on March 27, the first day on the job for Christopher Moonis, hired as the city’s first-ever paid administrator. Moonis signed an annual contract Friday to work part-time for $60,000 a year and will leave his post as an administrator for the borough of Myerstown, Pa., an hour and a half northwest of Philadelphia.
Key Colony Beach Mayor Jerry Ellis said he’s been doing the job unpaid since he was appointed mayor in April 2015. He’s been a Key Colony Beach commissioner since 2012.
“Other mayors were happy to do the administration and it got to be commonplace. So I suggested hiring someone who can do this half time,” Ellis said. “Moonis was the finalist.”
He will oversee every aspect of how the city works.
“When a decision has to be made there has to be a final person who can make that decision and that would be the city administrator’s job,” Ellis said. “Moonis will fit in quite well here and he’ll know how to operate in the political framework we have here.”
Moonis has been an administrator for Myerstown since 2013. He did not return phone calls for comment by press time.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
