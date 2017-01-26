Keys anglers protest proposed yellowtail harvest changes

Leave yellowtail snapper catch limits alone, a contingent of charter captains and recreational anglers told federal fishery managers Thursday in Key Largo.
“We’ve had grouper closures, tilefish closures, and we’re not the ones overfishing,” said Tom Prazan, a Key Largo sport fisherman.
“Pretty soon they’re going to close everything,” Prazam said. “The only thing we’ll be able to do is go out for sunset cruises.”
The federal South Atlantic Fishery Management Council held the open meeting at the Hilton Key Largo Resort to gather comments before the council’s March meeting on proposed changes to the overall yellowtail harvest.
A majority of about 20 people attending the presentation endorsed a “no action” alternative, which would not change the South Atlantic’s current sector catch limits for yellowtail: About 1.6 million pounds (whole weight) for the commercial fleet and 1.44 million pounds for the recreational sector. Catch from charter boats is included under the recreational limit.
“This is our livelihood,” said John Reynolds, captain of the Islamorada Drop Back charter boat. Recreational and charter fishing contributes millions to the Florida Keys economy, he said.
“Commercial fishermen are all about efficiency,” Reynolds said. “If you increase their catch limit, they’ll find a way to catch them.”
State and federal fishery regulators are considering alternatives that would set one overall catch limit for yellowtail snapper, requiring a complete closure when that number is reached.
In 2015, commercial fishing was halted Oct. 31 when the sector’s 1,596,510-pound limit was reached. In the same year, the recreational sector was 45 percent below its limit, “resulting in approximately 550,000 whole-weight pounds of the total for yellowtail snapper in the South Atlantic going unharvested,” a federal report says.
Other possible alternatives include changes that would allocate more yellowtail to commercial fishing in varying degrees, ranging from a possible 58 percent to 72 percent of the overall limit.
Upper Keys charter captain Scott Bannerot said the catch statistics for the recreational yellowtail sector may significantly understate the sport harvest.
“If we give away” a percentage of the recreational harvest, Bannerot said, “we risk having our fishing shut down. There are not that many mainstays of reef fish left. Yellowtail is one of them.”
Ben Hartig, a South Atlantic Council member, attended the Thursday session. The full council is expected to make a recommendation at its March 6-10 meeting in Jekyll Island, Ga. To offer comments go to www.safmc.net.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
Comments