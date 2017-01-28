LifeNet air ambulance appeals for second chance

Operators of the LifeNet air-ambulance service have not stopped a campaign to keep flying from the Lower Keys.
Many Monroe County residents, and a few county commissioners, received letters Thursday that outline LifeNet’s proposal to remain in Key West. They offered to reduce billing rates for local residents, now estimated at $54,000 to $60,000, for a flight from the Lower Keys to Miami-Dade County hospitals.
In return, privately run LifeNet, based at Lower Keys Medical Center, seeks a $400,000 annual subsidy. “This would keep the burden off you, Key West residents, while keeping the same high-quality LifeNet critical care access that exists today,” says the letter from Mike Allen, president of the the Air Methods firm in Colorado that manages LifeNet.
Monroe County commissioners voted, 4-1, Jan. 18 to reject the subsidy proposal and negotiate to buy a third helicopter ambulance for the county-operated Trauma Star program. That helicopter, a refurbished 2002 Sikorsky S-76 C-Plus, would be staffed and flown from the Lower Keys.
This week’s letter, which includes only a LifeNet logo and no contact information, seems to be a reach-out directly to residents, bypassing county officials.
“As far as we’re concerned, we’re moving ahead with the third helicopter,” County Administrator Roman Gastesi said Friday.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has been in contact with Sikorsky, and county Fire Chief James Callahan has started planning for an expansion of the county’s pilot and flight-medic staff, Gastesi said.
“We have not received a formal counter-offer,” Gastesi said. Noting a full-page LifeNet ad taken out in a Key West publication, he added, “Rather than concentrate on advertising, maybe LifeNet should work on a lower subsidy request.”
Key Largo resident Steve Johnson, who was a LifeNet flight patient, received the Thursday letter.
“If they had dared to put contact information on it, I’d let them know my opinion,” Johnson said. “Their prices are absurd and ridiculous, and what they’re doing to Monroe County taxpayers is a sin.”
Christina Brodsly Ward of Air Methods wrote in an email, “It’s clear that Air Methods’ previous attempts to recover unreimbursed fees has left a bad taste for many residents.”
The company would change its collections for Keys residents under the subsidy plan, she said. “If the [County] Commission approves the proposal, Keys residents will not get billed for LifeNet’s services. The cost-sharing agreement we’re proposing would free LifeNet to accept insurance reimbursement as payment in full. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
Trauma Star now bills the insurance of Keys residents but makes no attempt to collect from individual residents and property owners.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
Comments