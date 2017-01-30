Diver missing near Alligator Reef Tuesday night

The U.S. Coast Guard searched for a missing scuba diver off the Upper Florida Keys Tuesday night.
The diver disappeared in the vicinity of Alligator Reef, about five miles off the ocean side of Lower Matecumbe Key. The crew of a vessel called The Pisces reported the diver missing around 5:15 p.m., according to Petty Officer Eric Woodall, Coast Guard spokesman.
The Coast Guard launched a 33-foot fast response boat from Coast Guard Station Islamorada, a MH-65-Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Miami and the cutter Charles Sexton from Sector Key West to conduct the search.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also participated in the effort, Woodall said.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
