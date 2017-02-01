Key West’s patrol horses receive $2K in gifts from private donor

There aren’t any long faces at the Key West Police Department’s horse stables these days.
A private donor Wednesday planned to drop off $2,000 worth of new specialty tack and other gear for the police horses, which are trained to not flinch during the sound of a gunshot and in Key West have become part of the island’s charm.
A press conference, which includes cupcakes and carrots, is set for 10:30 a.m. today at the city’s stables on the Truman Waterfront, next door to the Police Athletic League’s gym and the entrance to Fort Zachary Taylor State Park.
Key West business owner Jane Gardner made the donation possible by holding fundraisers over the holidays, according to event organizers. Officers, flanked by the city’s three police horses, Paco, Shmoo and Scout, will also honor Gardner with a plaque as a thank-you.
For 20 years, Key West police have included horses as standard equipment. The horses help with crowd control during events, can help chase down suspects who flee down places too narrow for cars and they are great for public relations, said city spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
The city didn’t have a budget line for the horse stables until 2012, and it remains at about $20,000 a year.
Police officers own the horses, who are fed and cared for by volunteers and private donations, which for years kept the mounted patrol alive and kicking.
On a recent morning, Shmoo the horse sweetly greeted a lone visitor, munching on some weeds inside a corral behind a white wooden fence protected by a chain-link fence at the waterfront. The handsome and hulking police horse is highly trained for crowd control and chases and greets passersby with neighing.
At a recent city advisory board meeting, several residents showed up worried that the mounted patrol unit was in trouble, given the recent construction at the waterfront for the city’s sprawling multimillion-dollar park. But city leaders said the horses aren’t going anywhere.
“They aren’t in phase one,” Cates said, referring to the park construction timetable. “They’re not tearing down the PAL building. We designed the whole park with a [newly built] community center where the PAL gym is. We’re not building it yet.”
