Outrage in Key West over Trump’s travel ban on Muslims

Chanting slogans and holding signs which read “We Are All Immigrants,” and “Do Not Comply,” nearly 200 people joined together Monday afternoon to protest President Donald J. Trump’s travel ban on Muslims entering the United States.
“We the people! We the people! We the people!” was one popular chant.
“We’re really far from all of the really powerful, spontaneous actions happening in New York, Philadelphia and Miami,” said Amanda Colianni, who lives in Key West half the year and works on a boat out of Stock Island. “This is our way to say, although we’re small, we stand in solidarity with people who have been joining these grassroots movements.”
On Jan. 21, nearly 3,500 took part in the March on Duval in support of the Women’s March on Washington. The crowd size surprised even local activists. On Nov. 8, Key West voters overwhelmingly cast ballots for Hillary Clinton while the rest of the Keys and Florida went to Trump.
The group, which included former assistant public defender Trish Gibson, nonprofit leader Jeremy Wilkerson, AGAPE National Catholic Church pastor Csar Guzman and Fantasy Fest art legend Ann Lorraine, stood outside the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St.
Several parents brought their children to the event, which peacefully played out for more than an hour after the 4 p.m. start time, and a number of dogs attended. Several motorists passed by on Simonton waving, honking horns and cheering the protesters.
But at least one passer-by pointed his middle finger at the crowd, which spilled out into the street’s edge at times and filled the block.
The site was chosen by organizers the Rev. Randy Becker and Natalia Duke because inside is the local office of Republican U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo, who this week called the travel ban temporary and criticizing what he called “hastily issued” executive orders by the Trump administration.
But Curbelo remains steadfast in revising the overall system that includes “enhanced border security and the removal of those who have committed serious crimes,” he said Monday in a statement his assistant brought out to protesters.
“The real solution is a complete overhaul of our country’s immigration system that relies on the rule of law and treats all people with fairness and dignity,” Curbelo said.
Earlier Monday, Curbelo tweeted, “U.S. permanent residents shouldn’t be detained, deported or discriminated against. They’ve already been thoroughly vetted.”
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments