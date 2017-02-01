Progress continues on Lower Keys nature center

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is calling its new Lower Keys building a nature center rather than a visitor center.
There are already two visitor centers on Big Pine Key close to where the 1,840-square-foot nature center is going up and Kristie Killam, National Key Deer Refuge park ranger, said the goal is for the community and visitors alike to embrace the nature center.
“We want it to be a place people and their families can visit to get outdoors in a safe location,” she said, adding the roof is progressing on the building at 30587 Overseas Highway.
About 25,000 people annually visit the Florida Keys National Wildlife Refuges Complex visitor center in the Winn-Dixie plaza on Key Deer Boulevard, officials say. It contains office space, a staff bathroom and display area that includes a book store run by the Friends and Volunteers of Refuges. It's about 1,500 square feet, says Dan Clark, manager of the refuges complex.
The new nature center will have a display area and the book store, two offices and classroom space for schools. It is surrounded by refuge land.
“It’s progressing according to plan and should have a roof on it in a few weeks. We’re still not 100 percent certain when we’ll move over there and be open to the public,” Killam said.
The refuge’s lease in the shopping center at $86,600 a year, including utilities, will end in summer 2018. Officials said in May 2016 the financial return on the new building when factoring in no rent would be realized in six years.
It is being built at a cost of $500,000.
The refuges complex oversees the National Key Deer Refuge, Key West National Wildlife Refuge, Crocodile Lake National Wildlife Refuge and Great White Heron National Wildlife Refuge.
