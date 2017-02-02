Fees postponed, reporting rule suspended

The National Park Service has suspended a controversial rule requiring charter fishing guides to complete a report detailing how many customers they take into the Everglades National Park every month.
Park Superintendent Pedro Ramos is also postponing an equally controversial rule requiring charter boat passengers to pay entry fees to the park similar to the ones park visitors pay when they enter through the main gate on land. Both rules had yet to go into effect, but had outraged the backcountry guide community.
Islamorada Village Councilman Mike Forster worked behind the scenes with Ramos and elected officials, particularly Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-Miami), on a compromise to the requirements. He said Wednesday that the outcome exceeded his expectations.
“They said it couldn't be done. But with an open line of communication, including that of our great congressman Carlos Curbelo, I have such a renewed faith in the process,” Forster wrote in a Facebook post.
Ramos stated in a letter to the commercial guides that he had not given them enough information to move forward with the new reporting requirements.
“In reviewing our recreational fee and commercial use programs, it is clear that we could have done a better job engaging our stakeholders in our proposed change,” Ramos wrote.
The entrance fees for the charter boat customers was meant to be paid online, but Ramos said the park’s website is not set up properly to handle such payments.
“I have also found that our new web-based fee collection program is not ready for remote park pass activation, making it very impractical for our visitors coming in by boat, with guides or otherwise, to use it,” Ramos said.
Guides praised the decision. Only last week, they were blasting the Park Service for adding more bureaucratic layers to their business, but the tone has changed.
“On behalf of the Florida Keys Fishing Guides Association, I would like to express our appreciation to you for your consideration of the comments made by those concerned about the ENP's proposed maritime fee,” association Commodore Steve Friedman wrote to Ramos Wednesday. “We agree whole heartedly with your decision to suspend the imposition pending further consideration and public input. We look forward to working with you and your staff in ways to enhance all users' enjoyment of the Park.”
Friedman also thanked Forster and Curbelo.
“We would also like to thank Congressman Curbelo and Councilman Forster for their efforts to find a solution to the concerns that we and others have previously expressed regarding the maritime fee,” Friedman wrote.
David Goodhue: 305-440-3204
Comments