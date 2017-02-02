Former chief criticizes leadership in wake of tragedy

The former chief of Key Largo’s volunteer fire department questioned the current chief’s credentials in the wake of a Jan. 16 accident that killed three underground utility workers and almost killed a firefighter.
In the first public meeting after the tragic incident in the Sexton Cove subdivision, tempers flared Monday and Sergio Garcia, who was chief of the fire department that lost its contract in 2013, said the current department lacks the proper command structure, and he insinuated Chief Don Bock is not the legitimate leader of the fire department.
Speaking of a conversation Garcia had with a state Fire Marshal’s Office investigator, he said, “They asked me who the chief was.”
When this newspaper asked Garcia what he meant, he said that fire departments are required to submit a roster to the state every year listing all members in good standing and Bock hasn’t turned his in. Bock said he has no idea what Garcia is talking about.
“The state knows I’m the fire chief, as does the state safety investigator,” Bock said.
Garcia, who has not been a Key Largo firefighter since the Key Largo Fire-Rescue and Emergency Medical Services District severed its contract with his department in 2013, said investigators went to him following the tragic accident because they did not know who was in charge.
Bock never responded to Garcia at the Jan. 30 meeting but said later in the week that he questions his narrative.
“I spoke with the investigator at the beginning of his investigation and he knew I was the fire chief of Key Largo,” Bock said.
Bock, who is a paid member of Monroe County Fire Rescue in addition to being chief of the Key Largo department, was a member of the Key Largo Ambulance Corps. When the district cut ties with Garcia’s outfit in March 2013, a new fire department was formed under the leadership of the Ambulance Corps, and Bock became the chief.
The state Fire Marshal’s Office, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the Jan. 16 incident that took the lives of three D.H. Higgins utility workers and severely sickened firefighter Leonardo Moreno, 31. The workers died after descending into a 15-foot drainage hole on Long Key Road in the mile marker 106 subdivision. Moreno went in the hole without his air tank to rescue the men but was quickly overtaken by fumes. He was initially put into an induced coma for two days, but is now home recovering, Bock said.
“We’re blessed he made it out alive,” Bock said.
Moreno once served under Garcia, who said when he heard about the incident, “it was like a stake through my heart.”
Commissioner Bob Thomas, who was instrumental in the district’s decision to terminate the old department’s contract, warned Garcia and former Islamorada Fire-Rescue Chief William Wagner, who was also at the Jan. 30 meeting, of using what happened to Moreno “as a soap box.”
He praised Moreno and the rest of the department, and called Moreno’s decision to go in the hole sans his air pack a “heat-of-the-moment decision.”
“I want to let the experts do their job. You guys acted as admirably as possible,” Thomas said to Bock. “It was a team effort, and thank God there was no loss of life of first responders.”
Commissioner Tony Allen added, however, that the district will adopt any recommendations the Fire Marshal’s Office makes when its investigation is complete.
“Don’t think we are not going forward with changes that are recommended,” Allen said. “What are we going to do to make sure this doesn’t happen again?”
