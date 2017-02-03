Missing documentary maker/diver’s body found

1:55 'Cold-stunned' turtles come to the Florida Keys Pause

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

1:03 Protesters at FIU decry President Trump's immigration policy

1:12 Hundreds protest president Trump's immigration policy at Miami Mosque

0:30 Elderly woman pushed, robbed in front of her home

1:24 Central RB Devonta Freeman after 6A title game in 2010

1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk

0:34 Miss Universe runner-up Miss Haiti arrives in Little Haiti

4:12 Dr. Cornel West delivers passionate lecture at North Miami High School