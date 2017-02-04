Goliath grouper report goes to FWC

Florida’s fishery managers hear the latest estimates on how many of Goliath grouper swim off state shores Feb. 8.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission holds its two-day meeting in Crystal River, north of Tampa, with fishing topics slated for Feb. 8. Those include “a review and discussion of the biology and recently-completed stock assessment of Goliath grouper.”
No formal action is expected but FWC staff “will also present an overview of management strategies that could be considered in the future.”
Goliath grouper, previously known as jewfish, have been protected from harvest for almost three decades after the giant grouper were nearly wiped out by overfishing and loss of shoreline habitat for juveniles.
The numbers of Goliath grouper have increased but fierce debate remains over whether a limited catch can be allowed without threatening the species survival. Sport and commercial fishermen contend that now, Goliath grouper are devouring other popular fish.
Many biologists remain wary of loosening the no-take rule. Florida dive operators argue that the Goliath grouper, which can reach 800 pounds, are far more valuable as tourist attractions than as a filet.
An online National Geographic article from November focused on Florida Keys attitudes toward the fish.
The FWC also will consider rules for red snapper in the Gulf of Mexico, and hear updates on work by the federal South Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico fishery management councils.
The meeting takes place at the Plantation on Crystal River resort. FWC meetings typically are broadcast online at TheFloridaChannel.org.
