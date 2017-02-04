Key West to build $4M amphitheater as part of Truman Waterfront Park, despite grousing from ex-officials

The city of Key West needs another year to plan its $4 million amphitheater at the under-construction Truman Waterfront Park, which borders Truman Annex and the entrance to the Fort Zachary Taylor State Park.
Tuesday, city commissioners will likely approve an extension of the agreement with the Monroe County Tourist Development Council to receive up to half the money for the project, making the new deadline March 31, 2018. The terms of the contract right now give the city until Sept. 8 to send a final invoice for construction.
Commissioners meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 1300 White St., with the item on the agenda.
“That money has been sitting in the bank waiting on us,” Mayor Craig Cates said. “This has been going on for a long time.”
Cates on Friday attended a meeting of the Shipyard Condos Association to promote the project after some local grousing by former city commissioners Harry Bethel, who opposes the project, and Tony Yaniz, who wants a simpler band shell.
“I know in your hearts that you know that an Amphitheater is NOT NEEDED, nor wanted,” Bethel wrote in a recent open letter to the mayor and commission.
Cates said the issue isn’t political.
“I explained to them, ‘You guys should be thanking us,’ ” Cates said after the condo meeting. “You’re getting a $20 million world-class park in your backyard. You can walk there for cultural events and concerts.”
The 500-seat amphitheater, which will have a 2,400-square-foot bandshell, would be large enough to hold 3,000 people, Cates said.
The Truman Waterfront Park is finally underway after the Navy handed it to the city in 2002 and years earlier the project started taking shape.
Cates has been fending off criticism as well as incorrect information spread on Facebook by locals. For instance, the amphitheater will go on land currently empty, near the Navy’s housing and Fort Zach entrance. Nothing, not the horse stables nor the Police Athletic League gym, need to be demolished for the amphitheater.
Also Tuesday, the commission will consider Commissioner Richard Payne’s proposal to have city staff deliver a report on the feasibility of renovating the PAL gym and Commissioner Sam Kaufman’s idea to turn the old gym behind City Hall into a senior citizen center.
