Baptist, Fishermen’s sign affiliation agreement

Over three months, a planned partnership between Baptist Health South Florida and Fishermen’s Community Hospital in Marathon has progressed to an affiliation agreement announced Thursday.
A letter of intent for Baptist, the largest health-care organization in the region, to take over community-owned Fishermen’s in Marathon was announced in November. The affiliation was the next step and its closing is expected by June 30, according to Baptist spokeswoman Dori Alvarez.
Tennessee-based Quorum Health Resources now operates the hospital.
Baptist operates seven hospitals and multiple outpatient and urgent-care facilities among other medical centers. The closest to Marathon is Mariners Hospital in Tavernier.
Baptist president and Chief Executive Officer Brian E. Keeley said the affiliation will complement the care Baptist already provides at Mariners and will provide patients in the Florida Keys with expanded access to Baptist’s services and physicians across South Florida.
“Baptist Health and Fishermen’s Community Hospital share a similar mission of providing high-quality, compassionate care to our communities,” he said.
Alvarez said it’s too early to comment on what the affiliation means in terms of costs for the average patient.
“We are excited to become a part of Baptist Health South Florida and to continue our work in providing exceptional care to our community,“ said Peter Chapman, chairman of the Fishermen’s Community Hospital Board of Trustees.
In August 2016, Baptist Health ranked among the highest-performing hospital systems in the country by U.S. News & World Report. Baptist Hospital in Miami was ranked the best hospital in Miami-Dade County.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments