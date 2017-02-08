Planners sign off on Cudjoe Key firearms firm

With few fireworks, a Lower Keys man got the green light from the Monroe County Planning Commission to operate a firearms business out of his home.
Other property owners in the Cudjoe Gardens subdivision on Cudjoe Key previously wrote objections to granting the home-occupation license for Omar Fernandez’s ACTO Guns business, but no opponents appeared to speak at the Jan. 25 meeting of the Planning Commission.
Fernandez, who formerly worked with Monroe County Fire Rescue and the Hialeah Fire Department, said he recently changed Lower Keys addresses and needed legal approval to move his existing business.
“It will not look like a retail store or have any signs,” Fernandez told planning commissioners at the hearing in Marathon. “I would never permit [the home business] to become a nuisance to my neighbors.”
A neighbor at Fernandez’s previous address told commissioners that Fernandez’s ACTO Guns home business never caused problems.
Fernandez said he averages “about one transaction per month” where he delivers a purchased handgun or rifle to the buyer’s house so he can confirm his or her identity and run a background check.
A website for ACTO Guns that advertised classes to obtain a concealed-weapons permit was posted in error by the website designer and has been removed, Fernandez said. “I will never stockpile weapons at home,” he said.
Objections to the home-occupation license included that the Cudjoe Gardens subdivision has a deed restriction that prohibits businesses. Commissioners were assured by staff that if Fernandez tries to upgrade his federal firearms license, the county will be notified. The home-occupation permit was granted on a 4-0 vote.
New McDonald’s
A curb-cut variance for a Key Largo business on U.S. 1 was approved by commissioners with no opposition.
The property at mile marker 101 bayside is being redeveloped with the intent to add a McDonald’s restaurant with drive-through to the existing Dollar Tree store. Project backers needed to obtain the driveway variance in order to seek a major conditional-use approval, which is still pending.
As outlined, the new driveways will be closer to each other than allowed by county code but do meet state standards. A southbound deceleration lane will be expanded.
“This is the most efficient layout we can come to,” project agent Chris Collins told commissioners. “Access to the site now has a lot of deficiencies. All things considered, we think we’re making a drastic improvement.”
