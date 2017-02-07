New Mexico man dies while diving Wednesday

A man from New Mexico died Wednesday while diving off the Upper Keys on the wreck of the Eagle, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says.
Eric Schichtel, 62, of Albuquerque, was on a dive trip with Key Dives on the vessel Giant Stride when the incident happened at 9:45 a.m. He was diving with two others when he surfaced and became unresponsive, the Sheriff’s Office said. Schichtel was pulled on board the boat and cardiopulmonary resuscitation was performed as they brought him back to Bud n’ Mary’s Marina in Islamorada, Deputy Becky Herrin, Sheriff’s Office media relations officer, said.
He was pronounced dead at Mariners Hospital. An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of his death.
The Eagle is a freighter that was intentionally scuttled as an artificial reef off Lower Matecumbe Key in 1985. It’s 287 feet long and lies in 110 feet of water.
