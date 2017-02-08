Key Largo wastewater commissioners fire district general manager

The special taxing district that oversees Key Largo’s wastewater utility sacked its top administrator Tuesday, a decision that prompted the district’s legal counsel to announce his resignation.
The five-member elected commission of the Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District voted 3-2 not to renew Paul Christian’s two-year contract extension. The three commissioners who voted to fire Christian — Sue Heim, Robby Majeska and Andy Tobin — said they disagreed with his management style, his rapport with the commissioners and the public, and they accused him of “favoritism” toward some staffers and dishonesty.
“I feel that as smart as he is, I don’t trust him,” Majeska said at the commission’s Feb. 7 meeting.
Tobin, who has been at loggerheads with Christian since he first took the helm of the district staff in late 2014, spoke similarly.
“I regret that I cannot continue to support Paul as our general manager,” Tobin said, “I have a list of issues, and it starts with him not being truthful.”
Tobin has been vocal in his criticism toward Christian, 50, to the point where he called for his termination in August 2015 over a staffing plan Christian devised. Of particular concern then was a raise and promotion for former IT staffer Rob Bulkiewicz, who began working for the district in 2013 for around $40,000, and was promoted to director of administrative services and bumped up to almost $90,000 a year in 2015.
“The promotion we have seen to his friend is something that has bothered me since I found out about it, and tried to do something about it and was told to take it up with the board,” Tobin said.
Ray Giglio said he is resigning effective April 30 because of the decision to fire Christian.
“Given what has happened tonight, I would like to tender my resignation,” Giglio said.
Giglio’s contract ended in December and was soon up for renewal. He began his time with the district initially as a part-time lawyer who was only expected to work about 10 to 20 hours a week for about $60,000 a year. But in short order, the commission voted to move him to full-time -- with no benefits, however. He now makes about $108,000 a year.
Christian, whose annual salary is $125,000, said at the meeting he would not respond to specific allegations “because I don’t thing it’s my place to contradict you or call you a liar,” but he ended up addressing at least some of the criticism thrown at him.
“I didn’t think I acted in any way disrespectful to you, at least not on purpose, and I have demanded the same from my staff,” he said.
Responding to accusations he instructed staff members not to answer commissioners’ questions at meetings unless they were certain what were the answers, Christian said it was simply a means to avoid “misinformation” spreading to the public.
“I also hold staff to a very high standard,” he said. “It’s also very important we avoid misinformation. We’ve had misinformation before.”
Christian went on to defend his track record as general manager.
“The number-one focus I’m here for is to enable you as a board to lower rates,” he said. “We already have the second lowest rates in Monroe County, and I had a plan to get thee lowest rates. It’s been the focus of everything we do. Everything we do: how is it going to benefit the ratepayers.”
Christian promised to leave his post quietly and to help the district transition to new leadership.
“I found it a privilege to serve each of you five and the ratepayers of Monroe County,” he said.
Heim wanted Christian gone immediately, but the commission ended up voting to keep him on for at least 30 days, and up to 60.
“I think a clean sweep might be beneficial,” Heim said.
Commissioners David Asdourian and Steve Gibbs blasted their colleagues for firing Christian.
“This comes down, apparently, to your inability to control the general manager,” Gibbs said. “We are trying to fix something that’s not broken.”
Asdourian, before the vote was taken, said Christian provided solid leadership and warned the other commissioners that the district would be rudderless without him.
“I’m sorry, but I don’t think we have the brain power at this table to replace that man,” Asdourian said.
After the meeting, Gibbs said to expect more resignations in the wake of Christian’s ouster.
“This board made a huge mistake tonight,” he said.
The commissioners are expected to task Peter Rosasco’s CPA firm, Bishop Rosasco & Company, which already provides financial consultation for the district, to manage staff until the Christian’s successor is tapped.
“I don’t think we would miss a beat if we ask Peter Rosasco to be our interim manager and help us through the process,” Tobin said.
Connie Fazio, district senior finance manager, will do much of the day-to-day staff management, in the meantime. Both Christian and Heim made that recommendation.
