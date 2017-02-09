Stolen gun, marijuana found during traffic stop

Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two Homestead men Tuesday after a traffic stop turned up marijuana and a stolen pistol, according to reports.
Charles Hanna, 34, and Jacquelyn McCormick, 43, were booked into county jail and have since been released on bonds of $2,000 and $1,500 respectively. They could not be reached for comment.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office media relations officer Deputy Becky Herrin said Hanna was pulled over in a Chevrolet Avalanche driving north on U.S. 1 at mile marker 104 at 7 p.m. because the pickup’s tag light was burned out. Hanna was driving, Herrin said, but he did not have a license. He told deputies he was driving the vehicle for a co-worker.
A Ford transit van driven by McCormick then pulled behind a deputy’s car. He told deputies he knew Hanna didn’t have a license, but he nevertheless let him drive his Avalanche.
Deputy Cody Kerns wrote in his report that he could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the van. When Kerns asked the men if they had any weapons, McCormick told him there was a Luger 9 mm pistol in the van’s center console. Deputies checked the gun’s serial number and found out it was reported stolen during a vehicle burglary in Florida City.
Deputies also found a backpack with a container of marijuana in it, as well as paperwork with Hanna’s name on it. Hanna denied the backpack was his, Herrin said.
Hanna faces charges of driving without a valid license and misdemeanor marijuana possession. McCormick was booked on felony grand theft for the gun and a misdemeanor for letting Hanna drive his car without a license.
