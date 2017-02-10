Key Largo man’s child porn trial set for Tuesday

The trial of a Key Largo man indicted on federal child pornography charges begins Tuesday.
Russell Hudson Cullen, 39, pleaded not guilty to child porn possession, distribution and access charges. A federal grand jury originally indicted Cullen in November on two counts based on images U.S. Department of Homeland Security agents found on his laptop and an external hard drive in March 2016. But another grand jury was convened and indicted him on two more counts earlier this month based on images agents say they found in August 2015 and January 2016, according to court documents.
Cullen has been out of jail since December after posting a $25,000 bond. U.S. District Court Judge Lurana Snow in January granted his defense attorney’s motion to let Cullen move from Key Largo to Homestead until the beginning of the trial. He pleaded not guilty to the original charges on Dec. 2 and to the added charges on Feb. 3.
According to the indictment, Homeland Security agents seized an Asus laptop and a Lacie external hard drive from Cullen on March 15. The computer and hard drive contained images of “minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.” The “visual depiction involved a prepubescent minor and a minor who had not attained 12 years of age,” according to the indictment.
Snow imposed a series of conditions upon Cullen’s release, after reducing his bond, which was originally $100,000. The conditions are part of the Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act. The bill, signed into law by then-President George W. Bush in 2006, is named after a 6-year-old Hollywood, Fla., boy who was abducted from a shopping mall and murdered in 1981. His father, John Walsh, became a victims and anti-crime advocate and went on to host the “America’s Most Wanted” television show that profiled fugitives of serious crimes.
Cullen must wear an electronic monitoring device. His travel is restricted to Monroe County. He cannot access the Internet or use a cell phone.
The trial starts Tuesday at 10 a.m. and will be presided over by Judge Michael K. Moore at the Key West federal courthouse on Simonton Street.
David Goodhue: 305-440-3204
