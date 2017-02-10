Would small harvest of giant grouper help science?

A move toward opening a limited harvest of Goliath grouper got a nudge from Florida fishery commissioners Wednesday.
“Without additional data, we can’t really tell what we’re doing in terms of science,” Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commissioner Robert Spottswood of Key West said at the board’s Crystal River meeting.
After a lengthy presentation and numerous public comments on the grouper than can grow to massive size, FWC board members told agency staff to begin an outreach effort seeking feedback on a proposal to allow a limited take that could provide biological data. That informational effort will likely include online comments and a series of workshops around the state, as yet unscheduled.
“We don’t have near as much information on Goliath grouper as we would like to have,” Commissioner Charles Roberts of Tallahassee said.
Goliath grouper, formerly known as jewfish, have been totally off limits to harvest for 27 years, when overfishing threatened to eradicate the slow-growing fish. Since catch rates usually serve as critical component of fish population estimates, not having any harvest makes it difficult to provide a reasonably accurate assessment of Goliath grouper, researchers acknowledged.
A controlled and limited harvest could help scientists learn more about the size of the Goliath grouper population, how old the fish are and information on reproduction, staff said. Moving forward on a “very, very cautious” harvest that is not considered threatening to the Goliath grouper stock “doesn’t seem like too difficult a decision to me,” Spottswood said.
After the stakeholder-comment information process, FWC staff will report back to the commission at its September or November meeting.
Agency executives pointed out that any harvest likely would be limited to Florida state waters. Given the lack of a detailed population assessment, federal fishery management councils probably will not change their no-take rules.
Public opinions voiced at Crystal River ran the gamut. Some fishers seeking a harvest contend an overpopulation of Goliath grouper in some areas threatens other fish stocks. Others, including recreational-diving interests, want to totally protect the big grouper as a lure to sight-seeing visitors.
