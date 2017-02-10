Key West man accused of burglary at ex’s house on Sugarloaf Key

A Key West man Thursday night used a hidden key to enter his ex-girlfriend’s home on Sugarloaf Key, committing burglary, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies at about 10:45 p.m. were called to a home in the 1500 block of Sugarloaf Boulevard where they found a woman and her children locked inside a bathroom because she was afraid of her ex.
Wade Beeman, 40, was jailed on suspicion of felony burglary and misdemeanor theft, for allegedly swiping two house keys from the home he shared with the woman until January when he moved out and into a place in Key West, deputies said.
The two were on good terms and trying to work things out, the woman said, as long as he didn’t drink alcohol.
At 8:30 p.m., Beeman showed up and let himself inside the home with a key secreted outside, police said. He asked the woman to hear him out and then left but returned at about 10 p.m., banging on windows and doors.
The woman locked herself and her kids inside a bathroom and called 911. “While on the phone with MCSO dispatch, she could hear him entering inside the house,” the report stated.
Beeman told deputies all he did was bang on the windows after becoming angry when he claims he heard the woman “having sex” inside her bedroom as he smoked cigarettes on the balcony, the arrest report states.
“Beeman stated he did a bad thing and he just went nuts,” deputies wrote.
He also admitted taking the keys from a nightstand but couldn’t recall where they were, according to the report, and he said he entered the home but through a sliding glass door that was unlocked.
