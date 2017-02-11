Full plate for City Council

Money for homeowners and upgrades to their houses in Marathon could be coming to the city soon.
City Council members are set to discuss Tuesday a $700,000 Community Development Block Grant the city is applying for from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, mentioned by City Manager Chuck Lindsey at last month’s meeting. If approved, the grant would be spread out over two years. Lindsey said homeowners could tap into it for increased flood protection, bringing a home up to code or for roof repairs.
Deputy City Manager George Garrett said on average, eligible homeowners could receive about $50,000 and the city would hire a contracted grant administrator to handle the distribution of money.
No action was taken on the grant application at the January meeting but council members are expected to vote on whether to approve the application Tuesday. Garrett said the CDBG grant could be received as soon as June.
“This grant is great for our community,” Lindsey said. “It is executed in accordance with the Fair Housing Act, which protects people from being discriminated against. If anyone is renting or being discriminated against, we’re here for them and they can see our city attorney for help. This is another unique example of Marathon looking at our housing challenges holistically.”
In other matters, the council will discuss the city’s six-month moratorium on medical marijuana dispensaries in the city. A second and final hearing will be voted on Tuesday. Who can open a dispensary, where and when are questions local governments are waiting to have answered by the state.
Also Tuesday, a resolution will be presented to the council about changing the way Monroe County Tourist Development Council bed-tax collections are dispersed. county Mayor George Neugent told Marathon City Council members in January that municipal officials throughout the Keys have voiced support for changes to the way TDC bed-tax collections are distributed.
Neugent is gathering resolutions in support to present to the County Commission next month, which makes the final decision about changing the TDC policy.
Under current county rules, a nonprofit that wants money to spruce up its property has to prove it has 100 percent of the funds to complete it and then it is eligible to receive 50 percent back from the “bricks and mortar” fund. Municipalities can receive 75 percent back.
Under new rules, should they be adopted by the County Commission, nonprofits would be eligible to get 75 percent of the money back and municipalities would be able to receive 100 percent, like the county does for its projects.
The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall near mile marker 52 at 9805 Overseas Highway oceanside. The city’s website is www.ci.marathon.fl.us.
