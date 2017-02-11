Key West to outlaw ‘gay conversion therapy’ for minors

Before casting a vote to make illegal gay-conversion therapy for children, Key West City Commissioner Jimmy Weekley gave his reason for bringing the issue up on an island where he knows of no instances of the much-maligned practice.
“The LGBTQ youth are born perfect and they all deserve to grow up knowing they are celebrated and valued for exactly who they are,” Weekley said Wednesday before the commission voted 6-0 on the proposed law’s first of two required readings.
“We don’t know what tomorrow’s going to bring,” Weekley said. “It’s the moral and ethical correct thing to do.”
Commissioner Richard Payne, a retired judge, called the practice “Voodoo counseling” and a form of fraud.
The law would levy a civil penalty for any Key West licensed counselor who does the therapy, meant to convert gay, lesbian, bisexual or questioning kids to a straight lifestyle. Conversion therapy is to try to change a person’s sexual orientation to heterosexual.
This week, the city of Toledo, Ohio, unanimously approved a ban on the therapy.
While the practice is rejected by the American Medical Association, it is common in places on the mainland.
“Conversion therapy is a form of abuse,” said M.J. Taylor of Key West.
Several locals said the measure is unnecessary since the therapy isn’t publicly advertised on the island, but Weekley said the ban is important to all. Natalia Duke, speaking on behalf Women’s March Florida, said helping keep safe LGBTQ youth is always a pressing issue.
“It lets them know they are supported, protected and respected by us as a community,” Duke said. “Now is the time to stand up for our principles and remember our city slogan, ‘One Human Family.’”
Even if someone requests the treatment, the conversion therapy can harm people, said one local professional counselor.
“There is no accepted psychological treatment for changing one’s sexual orientation because there’s no acceptance for the notion it needs to be changed,” said Elissa Bishop Becker. “It’s a religious and not psychologically based practice.”
Mayor Craig Cates was absent from the Wednesday meeting, held because Tuesday’s meeting ran from 6 p.m. to midnight and had to be continued. Cates said his wife had the flu and he was home caring for her.
South Roosevelt
After much discussion Tuesday night, the City Commission voted 5-2 to keep South Roosevelt Boulevard a four-lane road, rejecting the Florida Department of Transportation’s option of reducing it to two lanes, adding bike lanes and a center turn lane.
Bicycle safety advocates attended, urging commissioners to approve the two-lane reduction as a way to make the island more bike friendly. Residents of South Roosevelt say the change would cause traffic backups.
“There was robust public commentary at the meeting with supporters for change outnumbering the no change camp 4-to-1,” Evan Haskell, who owns We Cycle and wanted the two-lane configuration, posted on Facebook after the six-hour meeting. “FDOT representative Ken Jeffries stated the turn lane and the bike lanes were the safer design. The matter of safety in the eyes of FDOT was not up for debate.
