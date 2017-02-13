Boater found dead in Key Largo

A part-time Key Largo man was found dead Friday floating in Tarpon Basin at mile marker 102 bayside, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says.
Officer Bobby Dube says Charles K. Webb, 81, of Cutler, Ind., was found about 5:30 p.m. by a man in a boat. Webb’s body was about 100 yards from his own boat, a 19-foot Seasprite, near the tree line. There was no damage to Webb’s boat, Dube says.
Webb’s body was taken to U.S. Coast Guard Station Islamorada to be transported to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. No foul play is expected.
This was the second boating fatality in the Keys this year. Last month, a man was found dead in the Lower Keys while apparently trying to get to shore in a dingy.
