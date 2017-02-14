Vehicle thieves targeting Upper Florida Keys neighborhoods

Thieves are targeting Upper Keys neighborhoods, stealing personal watercraft, trucks and SUVs, all-terrain vehicles and trailers.
Two personal watercraft, three all-terrain vehicles, a truck, an SUV and three trailers have been stolen since Feb. 1, Deputy Becky Herrin, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office media relations officer said.
The first theft was reported Feb. 1 from a home on Pearl Avenue, Plantation Key. A man called to report he’d been out of town and someone had taken two 2015 Yamaha Wave Runners on a trailer. The trailer was secured by a cable and a lock prior to the theft taking place. The Wave Runners are black with gold trim.
The rest of the thefts took place between the night of Feb. 9 and the morning of the 10th.
Two ATVs on a trailer and a white Infinity QX80 SUV were stolen from a home on Indian Mound Trail in Tavernier. The ATVs were secured to a pole with a cable and a lock, which were found on the ground. The cable had been cut. The victim still had the keys to the Infinity.
A gray 2004 Ford F250 was taken from a home on Normandy Drive in Key Largo. The truck was not locked but the victim has the keys. The truck was recovered the following day in Miami-Dade County.
An ATV was stolen from Drury Drive in Key Largo. It’s a blue and white 2015 Yamaha on a trailer. The trailer was not stolen.
A utility trailer was stolen from Pueblo Street in Tavernier. It’s a 2004 Magic Tilt trailer single axle with fold-down rear gate. It has a black metal frame and old weathered wood.
Comments