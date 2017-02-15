Fishermen’s Hospital could see upgrades with federal grant

Money for exterior upgrades could be on the way for Fishermen’s Community Hospital in Marathon.
The Fishermen’s board is seeking a nearly $4 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. It would be used to upgrade the hospital’s roof, windows, generator and overall structure and make it better prepared for a hurricane or other disaster.
Monroe County commissioners are set to discuss the grant application today when they meet at the Harvey Government Center in Key West because the county is applying on behalf of the hospital. Per FEMA regulations, a nonprofit like Fishermen’s cannot apply for the $3.9 million grant.
The grant request is for $2.98 million and the hospital would have to pay the remaining non-federal share of $994,875.
“I think it’s very positive. It’s a huge deal,” said David Faulkner, Fishermen’s interim chief executive officer. “They really want to have a facility that will be here when they need it. We need a new generator and we need to tighten things up.”
“The County Commission will vote on it and we’ll resubmit it, but I don’t know the timeline from there,” he said.
The 25-bed critical-access hospital in Marathon is community owned and operated as such from 1957 until Health Management Associates leased it from 1986 to 2010.
The board of Fishermen’s selected Tennessee-based Quorum Health Resources to manage the nonprofit facility in 2010. Quorum will no longer manage the hospital should Baptist Health South Florida and Fishermen’s become affiliated, which is expected to be finalized in June.
