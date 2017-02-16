Federal jury convicts Key Largo man of child porn possession

A federal jury in Key West on Wednesday convicted a Key Largo man of having child pornography on his computer last year.
Russell Hudson Cullen, 38, of Key Largo, was arrested Nov. 23 and charged with a four-count indictment related to child porn after federal agents had seized his Asus laptop and Lacie external hard drive on March 15, 2016.
On them, prosecutors said, were sexually explicit images of children.
“The visual depiction involved a prepubescent minor and a minor who had not attained twelve years of age,” according to the indictment.
The jury trial lasted two days in the federal courthouse on Simonton Street, opening Feb. 14, and Cullen testified on his own behalf.
Jurors needed under two hours to convict Cullen on all counts.
Cullen is due back in court at 1 p.m. May 1 for sentencing. Chief Judge K. Michael Moore ordered Cullen to jail to await sentencing.
Since December, Cullen had been free on a $25,000 surety bond that came with a host of conditions, including home confinement and electronic monitoring. His original bond was $100,000.
The conditions were part of the Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act, signed into law in 2006 by President George W. Bush.
The law is named after a 6-year-old Hollywood, Fla., boy who was abducted from a shopping mall and murdered in 1981. His father, John Walsh, became a victims and anti-crime advocate.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments