Caught on the kiss cam, then a free $30K Keys wedding

2:28 A father still grieves, one year after losing his son to gun violence Pause

2:04 Protesters, supporters clash at President Donald Trump protest in Tampa

1:19 Trump says he gets along well with Japanese prime minister

1:06 Immigration activist pleads for a stop to mass deportations

1:37 Geena Davis encourages others to push for gender equality in Hollywood

4:03 Pitbull's ‘Sexy Beaches’ video

0:29 Man accused of 11-year-old girl's shooting death beaten in courthouse

0:49 Trump names Alexander Acosta as pick for Labor Secretary

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver