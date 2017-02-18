Food pantry wants to sink $500K into city property for community kitchen

A Stock Island-based food pantry that has branched out to prepare and serve meals to hundreds of children and senior citizens across the Florida Keys now wants to take over part of a Key West city-owned building to create its own working kitchen.
Star of the Sea Outreach Mission, led by Executive Director Tom Callahan, is asking city commissioners to approve a plan in which the nonprofit will sink $500,000 into the old Glynn Archer School gym behind the new City Hall, 1300 White St.
“No one is going to be eating there,” Callahan said this week. “That is spelled out. It’s a central kitchen where meals will be prepared and then delivered.”
SOS landed some federal grant money to provide healthy meals to children at the Boys and Girls Club and Bahama Village Music Program, where recently kids were served a chicken curry dish.
“Nobody in Monroe County is doing this,” Callahan said. “We’re feeding 86 kids a day in Key Largo. There are federal nutrition programs to feed these people. It’s a contract. We think we can do better for less money.”
In its proposal to the city, SOS answers several questions posed, including, “Isn’t this just a backdoor way to feed the homeless?”
The answer: “This project is NOT about feeding the homeless. No one will be fed at the site, nor will meals be prepared there to serve the homeless at any other site.”
SOS, which is not affiliated with the local Catholic church, is referring to the latest turn in free meals offered to the homeless and poor. No longer does the St. Mary’s Soup Kitchen offer an open invitation for late afternoon meals at its Flagler Avenue location. Instead, the meals are cooked and taken to the homeless shelter on Stock Island.
Commissioners will take up the item at their meeting Wednesday, which starts at 6 p.m. at City Hall. The commission meets a day later than usual due to Monday’s Presidents’ Day holiday.
Also Wednesday:
▪ Mayor Craig Cates will deliver his State of the City address, an annual tradition where the mayor typically lists what he believes are Key West’s most important accomplishments the past year and the priorities for the future.
▪ Commissioners will consider approving spending $2 million on a new fleet of buses. The four buses, which cost $449,237 each, will be paid for by state grants.
▪ Commissioners will hand out the awards to five groups for best floats in the 2016 Holiday Parade.
▪ Commissioners are expected to vote whether to approve a $142,077 “Splash Pad” interactive water fountain designed for children and their families to walk through at Cozumel Park on 19th Terrace in New Town, and $46,956 worth of artificial turf for a field there.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
