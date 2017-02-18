Police: Man batters wife with his foot, takeout dinner

A Key West couple’s fight over bond money sent a man to jail for battering his girlfriend with his foot — and some of his takeout dinner, police said.
Andris Gertmans, 37, was jailed Thursday on suspicion of misdemeanor battery. He had been arrested in October for the same charge at the same address, and his girlfriend wanted him to return the $1,000 she had paid for a bond, police reported.
The alleged domestic battery took place one day after Gertmans was released from a prior battery case. He was convicted Feb. 2 for an October 30, 2016, battery in Key West.
Gertman, who was eating dinner at the time, allegedly flew into a profane rage during which he kicked her and spit on her, police said. Then he went further.
“He ripped and through the part of the box at her, hitting her with the part of the box and parts of his meal,” wrote Officer Igor Kasyanenko, who said he had to communicate with the couple in Russian.
In both October and November 2015, Gertmans was arrested for alleged incidents, including another battery that took place at the home on Thomas Street. His last arrest before Feb. 16 was Oct. 30, 2016, for battery.
The girlfriend told police she had called for them earlier that day but the call had been canceled “due to the landlord not wanting the police on his property,” Kasyanenko wrote. So she went to the police department on North Roosevelt, saying she was afraid to go home, according to the arrest report.
Gertmans on Friday remained at the Stock Island Detention Center without bond. The woman said he has hit her before and she didn’t report it. Gertmans denied attacking his girlfriend, police said.
Found him
Key West police found a man wanted on a warrant accusing him of twice dealing cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school.
Shawn Michael James, 50, was jailed Feb. 15 after police said they found him in the 1000 block of Emma Street at about 2:15 p.m. James was found seated in a rented Nissan Altima. Friday, he remained jailed without bond at the county jail on Stock Island.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments