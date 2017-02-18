Fish, sea-bottom status updates lead Keys sanctuary meet

Reports on the state of Florida Keys fish communities and sea-bottom life will be presented at Tuesday’s meeting of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council in Marathon.
Jim Bohnsack of the National Marine Fisheries Service will outline “status and trends” of the Keys fish populations and Mark Chioppone of Nova Southeastern University will speak on benthic communities.
The advisory group session at the Marathon City Council Chambers, 9805 Overseas Highway, is open to the public. An update of a study of boating’s shallow-water impacts also will be presented. The meeting starts at 9 a.m.
After hearing from state and federal marine enforcement agencies, Advisory Council members will consider a draft letter asking the incoming administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to seek more enforcement resources for all 14 national marine sanctuaries.
Law enforcement under the National Marine Sanctuaries Act “deserves and needs to receive a level of attention paid to its effective enforcement ... on par with the standing shown to other statutes that NOAA enforces,” the draft says.
Marine zoning
A coalition called Marine Zoning Works for Me holds two public sessions this week to outline potential changes in the Keys sanctuary’s management-plan revision.
“Decisions made during this process will not only affect marine wildlife and habitat, but also how we boat and recreate in our waters,” group coordinator Suzy Roebling said. “Marine zoning is a relatively simple and inexpensive tool that allows for the recovery of threatened marine areas while also providing access for recreation.”
No-motor and low-speed zones have encouraged seagrass return to nearshore flats, Roebling said, and offshore environmental reserves “have greatly increased biomass density and fish size,” Roebling said.
The Marine Zoning Works for Me sessions are scheduled:
▪ 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Marathon public library at 3251 Overseas Highway.
▪ 6 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Key Largo library in Trade Winds Plaza at mile marker 101.4.
The coalition’s website: www.marinezoningworksforme.org.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
Comments