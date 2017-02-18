City considers change to mayoral selection process

Future mayors of Marathon could be determined by seniority and popular votes rather than chosen by fellow City Council members as is the case now.
At its meeting Tuesday, the City Council discussed possible changes to its procedure of annually selecting one of its own members for mayor and vice mayor.
At the November meeting, Councilman Mark Senmartin expressed dissatisfaction with the process and said he’d propose a change so voters can choose the mayor in the future through vote tallies. That was his suggestion Tuesday night along with a requirement that the mayor have at least two years of experience on the council. He used a slide show with a sample ballot that would present voters with the option to select a mayor from all council members with two or more years of experience.
“We’d eliminate the backroom deals for power. I hate to tell you this but it does happen,” Senmartin said.
Councilman Steve Cook suggested a method whereby seniority would designate the mayor and vice mayor. Then the number of votes per candidate when two or more are sworn in from the same election would designate the candidates’ places in line behind the mayor and vice mayor. The immediate past mayor would be last in line but act as mayor if necessary. The cycle would rotate by rank from then on.
The council voted to draft a resolution in favor of Cook’s method, which will require two votes to enact a change and does not change the charter.
In other matters Tuesday:
▪ Following a December recommendation to the state Legislature from the Florida Supreme Court to reduce the number of Monroe County Court judgeships from the current four to three, Mayor Dan Zieg suggested the council draft a resolution saying it doesn’t support a cut. Council members unanimously agreed one less judge would hurt Monroe County.
▪ City Manager Chuck Lindsey gave an update on research into a community pool. He said he wants so meet with “experts in the pool industry” within two months and have an idea by June about what a pool would cost for the city. Those in favor of a pool cite it as a community need while those against it say it would be too expensive.
▪ Cpt. Don Hiller was welcomed as the new captain in charge of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Marathon substation. Capt. Gene Thompson transferred to the Freeman Substation on Cudjoe Key.
▪ No action was taken on Senmartin’s suggestion to use a special magistrate to hear code compliance cases in the future rather than the current code board. Monroe County and Key West use special magistrates.
▪ A resolution in support of making county Tourist Development Council grants more accessible to municipalities and nonprofits was approved. The County Commission will make the final decision in upcoming months about whether to increase the reimbursements.
▪ The council approved the city’s six-month moratorium on medical marijuana dispensaries in the city. It was the second and final hearing on the moratorium as local governments wait for the Florida Department of Health to finalize regulations.
