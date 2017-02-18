What happens when vacationers pay but can’t stay

In the ever-growing business of online scams, there is limited protection for unsuspecting vacationers who pay for a rental and wind up with nowhere to stay.
There is also limited protection for vacation rental owners whose information and photos are mirrored online and used fraudulently to coax unknowing renters.
Melbourne resident Gregory Stone recently posted to the “What’s Happening in Marathon” Facebook group that photos of his Marathon home had been copied to the website craigslist offering it for rent. He reported it to the FBI and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
“They were very helpful but they’re just inundated with these types of scams,” Stone told the Keynoter.
There’s not much else he could have done other than asking craigslist officials to take down the post, according to Monroe County Tax Collector Danise Henriquez. Even less can be done for the people who end up scammed out of vacation money.
Henriquez said sometimes people are referred to the State Attorney’s Office for help but finding the person who posted the fake rental can be impossible.
Marathon Planning Director George Garrett agreed and said the best defense is for a renter to do his or her homework.
“For someone to think they’re going to get a resolution in the event they are scammed is probably being very hopeful. These people scamming are all over the world,” he said. “The best approach is to look forward because you’re probably not going to get your money back, but just be careful and don’t just assume you can do everything electronically.”
Cody Ward works in code compliance for the city and looks for vacation scams online, but he looks more for rentals in violation of city code: Those not licensed and not rented for at least seven days.
“We have legal and licensed rentals and those that are renting places without a license illegally but they’re not scamming anyone,” Garrett said.
At the end of the day it is a case of buyer beware, Henriquez said.
“When people are searching the web they need to do their research to make sure it’s real,” she said.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments