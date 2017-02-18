LifeNet fails in last-ditch effort

An appeal by the president of the LifeNet air-ambulance service never got off the ground Wednesday.
“A day late and a dollar short,” Monroe County Commissioner Heather Carruthers said of a request from Air Methods, parent company of LifeNet, to continue negotiations with the privately run firm.
LifeNet previously sought a county subsidy for operations to reduce patient costs of being flown to mainland hospitals when needing more care than Keys hospitals can provide.
Mike Allen, president of Air Methods, acknowledged the company with a local base at Lower Keys Medical Center in Key West “obviously was not as timely as it could have been” in seeking an agreement with the county.
“We’re not saying we have not made mistakes,” Allen said. “We do understand the gravity of the situation.”
Commissioners declined to restart talks with LifeNet. The board unanimously approved advertising to hire 10 new employees to staff a new county-owned Trauma Star helicopter based in Key West. Negotiations to acquire a 2002 Sikorsky air ambulance for Trauma Star are continuing.
Commissioner David Rice, a private pilot who has been active in the Trauma Star situation, said Air Methods’ reported charges of $58,000 to $60,000 for flights to mainland hospitals marred the company’s local reputation despite the high level of LifeNet’s medical care.
“A number of people have called me, some in tears, devastated by the bill they received from that life-saving service,” Rice said. “The corporation was not terribly interested or willing to listen and make it more palatable.”
Allen said LifeNet now is willing to revise its rates and largely adhere to the county policies on billing Keys residents. For Trauma Star, Monroe residents don’t pay; the county gets payment from patients’ insurance companies.
Rice said that several years ago, Monroe County officials were ready to negotiate on giving Air Methods an annual subsidy to serve as the Lower Keys air ambulance. Company executives instead seemed intent on taking over all Trauma Star operations.
“We’ve done our due diligence and we’re happy with where we are,” Rice said. “We don’t need to have our neighbors being victimized for this type of service.... This time, it is all about the money.”
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
