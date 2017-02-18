LifeNet fails in last-ditch effort

2:28 A father still grieves, one year after losing his son to gun violence Pause

1:33 Artie Burns at UM baseball opener

5:47 Leonard Pitts comments on his column, "Mr. President: ‘Just who the hell do you think you are?'"

2:04 Protesters, supporters clash at President Donald Trump protest in Tampa

1:19 Trump says he gets along well with Japanese prime minister

1:37 Trump supporter argues against 'sanctuary' protections at Miami-Dade meeting

1:06 Immigration activist pleads for a stop to mass deportations

1:22 Jesse Lepore and Romy Gonzalez following season-opening victory

1:03 Wife of Guy Philippe confirms it was her husband's voice on viral video