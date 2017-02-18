County seeks to get a line on floating structures

Moored rafts, makeshift homes on the water and other floating structures have spurred complaints of environmental damage, visual blight and removal costs, Monroe County commissioners heard Wednesday.
“The presence of anchored and moored floating structures in the Keys has become more prevalent in recent years, likely exacerbated by increasing housing costs and often-perceived right of living on the water, off-grid and incurring no taxes or costs of infrastructure,” says a report from the county’s Marine Resources office.
But many of those structures, not licensed or regulated as vessels, are abandoned, sink or lack sanitary facilities, said Rich Jones, Marine Resources administrator.
Residents complained about floating eyesores, including advertising, that detract from the view of mangroves and blue water. “I hope the Florida Keys will not be awash with floating billboards,” Lower Keys resident Chuck Licis said.
“My concern is the future of floating structures in the Florida Keys,” said Capt. David Dipre of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. “We are seeing more of them.”
Having them removed can be complicated and time consuming, Dipre said. The FWC technically has no jurisdiction over over floating structures that are not boats, he noted. Federal officials do, he said, but action seldom happens quickly.
Commissioners gave county staff approval to begin working with state and federal agencies on drafting a local ordinance that would address the concerns over floating structures.
In other action at Wednesday’s Key West meeting, commissioners:
▪ Approved a resolution that asks the state Department of Corrections to keep the Big Pine Road Prison, now slated for closing in the near future, to remain open. The 64 work-crew inmates at Big Pine contribute to U.S. 1 maintenance and assist local fund-raising events, the resolution says. Commissioners also endorsed a resolution asking Florida Power and Light to begin planning for technology that will allow removal of a sprawling system of cooling canals used at the Turkey Point nuclear plant in south Miami-Dade County.
▪ Heard residents’ complaints about an unanticipated number of rental units at the Oceans Edge Hotel and Resort Marina at the former Oceanside Marina on Stock Island. Complex rules on transferring dwelling-unit allocations and renting out separate rooms in a townhouse more than doubled the rental rooms available, they said. Commissioners agreed to have staff work on regulation changes that would disallow similar conversions.
▪ Asked county project managers to see if work to move Atlantic Boulevard at the Higgs Beach Park in Key West can be expedited. Currently, the $5 million road shift, a key element in the park redesign, is estimated to be complete in “summer 2019.”
