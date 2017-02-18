Key West man arrested in connection with Broward County murder

Key West police said a Broward County murder suspect was found on the island Friday.
Randy Lamar Barnes, 28, a Key West native who listed a home address on Stock Island, was arrested Friday on suspicion of first-degree murder with a firearm after police said they located him in the front yard at 1515 Rose St.
Barnes has 20 prior arrests in Monroe County, according to jail records.
On Saturday evening, he remained at the Stock Island Detention Center without bond.
Barnes had been wanted on a murder warrant issued by detectives from the Broward County Sheriff's Office.
“The Key West Police Department, Monroe County Sheriff's Office and Homeland Security Investigations worked jointly,” said police spokeswoman Alyson Crean, who offered no other details in a brief press release Saturday.
Barnes was arrested without incident, she said.
Broward County court records show Barnes was charged Feb. 1 with misdemeanor marijuana possession in connection with a Jan. 30 incident. He posted a $100 surety bond.
The murder warrant was not immediately available Saturday evening.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments