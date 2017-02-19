Key West crash kills scooter driver

A man who moved to Key West four months ago died after a late Saturday night head-on collision with a van on North Roosevelt Boulevard, police said.
Toby McRae, 45, was driving his scooter along Palm Avenue and crossing North Roosevelt at about 10:30 p.m. when he crashed into a van coming in the opposite direction from First Street, according to police spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
First Street and Palm Avenue are divided by North Roosevelt.
McRae, who Crean said had moved to Key West in October, was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami where he was later pronounced dead.
The intersection, one of Key West’s most heavily traveled, was closed off for more than one hour Saturday night as police investigated and Arnold’s Towing arrived at about 11:30 p.m. to remove both the smashed scooter and the van, which had front-end damage.
A witness at the scene said she believed McRae was conscious when he was being taken away from the crash by paramedics.
Police blocked off a stretch of North Roosevelt, diverting traffic along side streets and forcing many motorists to make U-turns at the end of First Street by the Shell and Circle K gas stations.
