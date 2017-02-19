Key West man dies in scooter crash

A Key West man died Saturday night following a head-on crash at North Roosevelt Boulevard and 1st Street, city police said.
Toby McRae, 45, died at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, where he was flown following the crash.
Police spokeswoman Alyson Crean said that about 10:30 p.m., Jeff Tomita was driving a van on 1st Street and tried turning left on to North Roosevelt. McRae was crossing the intersection from Palm Avenue and the two vehicles collided.
Crean had no other details, such as where Tomita is from, his age, and the makes of the van and scooter.
