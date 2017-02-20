Sheriff: Toddlers found wandering trailer park while adults drank with friends

Two Stock Island women were jailed after police said two-year-old girls in their charge were found wandering around a trailer park by themselves while undressed after midnight early Friday.
Jessica Saintil, 24, and Yveline Saintil, 23, were arrested on suspicion of felony child neglect. Both were released that night after posting $2,500 bond.
One of the toddlers was naked while the other wore only a T-shirt and underwear, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrest reports.
An Arnold’s Towing truck driver found them wandering Roy’s Trailer Park, 6500 Maloney Ave., about 50 yards away from the heavily traveled road.
Each child was crying and one appeared to be cold, said Deputy Becky Herrin, the Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.
“Deputy David Lariz got a towel out of his car to cover the nude child and then began to look for someone responsible for them,” Herrin said.
Shortly after, two women showed up and said they were responsible for the kids. Police would not say how the women knew the children or if they were relatives, citing Florida confidentiality laws.
“The two women, who said they had been drinking alcohol, had left the children alone in a nearby trailer while they went to visit friends in another trailer,” Herrin said. “They said they were only gone a short time.”
The women returned to find the trailer’s door open and children missing.
