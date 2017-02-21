Stock Island man who fled after drug arrest captured in Homestead

A Lower Keys man wanted on drug charges was captured Monday on the mainland after four weeks on the lam.
William Stokes, 40, of Big Coppitt Key, was arrested in Miami by Homestead police on a warrant out of Monroe county accusing him of possession of marijuana, heroin and paraphernalia. He was found at at 700 NW 14th Ave., Homestead police said.
On Jan. 21, Stokes was found unconscious in his car, which was still running and in gear while stopped at 2nd Street and Maloney Avenue, with a small dog in the backseat.
Deputy Joshua Gordon broke the window in order to open the door and turn off the engine.
Bystanders on the scene had been trying to keep the car from moving in reverse, said Deputy Becky Herrin, the Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.
Inside the car, which reeked of marijuana, were more syringes, several rocks of crack cocaine and several small bags of white powder, Herrin said. The dog was taken to the animal shelter for safekeeping.
Stokes was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center but fled from there before deputies arrived, Herrin said.
A search of the car yielded crack and powdered cocaine, marijuana, heroin, paraphernalia and a large amount of cash, Herrin said.
