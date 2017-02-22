A pickle over pickleball priority

Pickleball popularity has put county parks staff in a bit of a pickle on Big Pine Key.
“They threatened to have us arrested for defacing county property,” said pickleball enthusiast Betty Solley of discord over tennis courts at Big Pine Key’s Watson Field park.
A relatively new activity, pickleball is a tennis-like sport where players use a paddle to bat a Wiffleball-type ball over a lower net on a smaller court.
About two dozen pickleball players turned out at a Feb. 6 meeting with Steve Miller, a Big Pine resident who serves on Monroe County’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee. The crowd wanted more pickleball courts, or at least better access to the two tennis courts at Watson Field.
Tennis players (who reportedly missed the Feb. 6 meeting because of uncertainty on the date) had protested when they found chalked pickleball lines drawn on newly resurfaced Watson Field courts.
Tennis players said the lines “made it confusing for them to play,” Solley said. “Some people stuck signs up that say: Tennis only.”
“We want people to use the parks and we want to make everyone happy,” Miller said Monday. “We don’t want them to butt heads, but sometimes people don’t get along.”
Miller said he is working with county staff to see if the pickleball situation can be resolved peaceably. “We’re scouting locations to install more of these pickleball courts, and we’re doing it on a more rapid basis.”
Two courts at Big Pine Park are lined to double for pickleball and tennis.
Chris Rivera, a county project manager, said at the Feb. 6 meeting that pickleballers are welcome to use the Watson Field courts but cannot add their own lines or lower the tennis net a few inches to pickleball height.
“Even if they clean the chalk, there’s still some residue on the courts,” Miller said.
“We wish we had dedicated pickleball courts, but our goal is at least to be able to put down some chalk lines if not paint them,” Solley said. “We don’t want to take over.”
Watson Field’s tennis courts often go unused, Solley said, while dual-use courts at the Big Pine Park are so busy “we have to rotate [pickleball players] in and out. There are so many of us now we could be playing all the time.”
Pickleball has become hugely popular in Key Colony Beach, which has formed a pickleball subcommittee to the city’s parks board.
“We’ve got about 50 people out there every morning, starting at 7 a.m.,” said Mike Alexander, a Key Colony parks board member and pickleball board chairman.
Key Colony Beach built one dedicated pickleball court and outlined two part-time courts on the city’s outdoor basketball court. By summer, the size of Key Colony Beach’s basketball court could be reduced to accommodate five new pickleball courts needed by players of differing skill levels, Alexander said Tuesday.
“We got together to resolve some issues,” he said. “We think we’ve accomplished that with good results.”
Key West’s Higgs Beach has six pickleball courts after an expansion last September.
“As our numbers kept growing, we did spill over onto the tennis courts and that caused some conflicts,” said Colleen Blakley. “Now we’ve got about 55 people out there on our regular days without any issues at all.”
