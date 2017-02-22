City taking steps toward Marathon events center

Redrawing property lines could mean a step forward for Marathon city officials’ plans for an events center on 33rd Street bayside.
Kevin Wilson, Monroe County assistant administrator, said he and Administrator Roman Gastesi recently met with City Manager Chuck Lindsey to discuss the county’s portion of the Senior Center on 33rd.
“The building straddles the property line and we are trying to sort out the details of the surveys,” Wilson said.
Redrawing the lines would make the building city-owned property. The county provides senior services there.
Marathon City Council members have discussed the project at recent meetings and want to build one big event center to house the city’s Jaycees Community Center and recreation center, which is dilapidated, according to Councilwoman Michelle Coldiron.
“They’d all be together in one big building and what we need is to get the legality of the paperwork cleared up and be able to approach the county and give a rough rendering of the concept for the senior center,” Coldiron said.
Wilson said hopefully the redrawing of property lines will be discussed at the April County Commission meeting in Marathon.
“We have to come in with a game plan so that’s why I keep bringing it up at City Council meetings,” Coldiron said.
If the county agrees to it, the city can get to the nuts and bolts of the project. “If not, then we’re back to the drawing board,” Coldiron said.
“It’s still in the very beginning stages of discussion,” Wilson said.
