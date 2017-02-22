Mosquito Control: Stock Island will get Wolbachia bugs

The Florida Keys Mosquito Control District has decided that Stock Island is the best location to release mosquitoes infected with the natural bacteria Wolbachia.
“The sites we’re looking at have a little bit higher populations and are a little more isolated. We’re still working out the finalization but it looks like it will be our best choice and we should know more in a couple of days,” district Director Andrea Leal said Tuesday at a Mosquito Control Board workshop in Marathon.
Commissioners heard from Dr. Stephen Dobson, founder and chief executive of biotech company MosquitoMate, who explained how the trial will be carried out to drive down the local population of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which carry Zika and other viruses.
MosquitoMate received approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in October to use Wolbachia in the Florida Keys trial. The natural bacteria is found in almost 50 percent of insects, Dobson told commissioners, and is not known to harm humans.
MosquitoMate, working through the University of Kentucky, is rearing mosquitoes infected with Wolbachia and Dobson said they will be transported most likely through FedEx from the Kentucky lab to the trial site.
He said roughly 20,000 males will be released twice a week starting in mid-April within a 10-acre, densely populated area. Males, which do not bite and do not transmit diseases, will be released for three to four months and mate with wild females to produce eggs that do not hatch.
“No one has ever released mosquitoes in the Florida Keys so I just want to be careful that expectations are realistic. I do not expect us to eliminate your mosquito problem but we will know more and expand and continue — that’s the goal by the end of the summer,” Dobson said.
Dobson said for the Wolbachia method to work and start driving down the number of mosquitoes, there needs to be a ratio of seven male Wolbachia-infected mosquitoes to every one naturally found in the trial site.
“If we can sustain that, we can suppress and even eliminate this local population,” he said.
