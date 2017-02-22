Weekend nautical flea market to create traffic mess in Islamorada

One of the Keys’ largest events takes over Islamorada Saturday and Sunday.
The Upper Keys Rotary Club’s Gigantic Nautical Flea Market covers Founders Park at mile marker 87 bayside from 8 a.m. both days. Hundreds of vendors will be selling all kinds of nautical merchandise, from boat equipment to fishing gear to marine-related art. The event raises money for college scholarships for Upper Keys youth.
There are big-company vendors as well as small vendors bringing in specialty items from around the country.
The best plan is to park at Coral Shores High School at mile marker 90 and ride the market-provided free shuttle to the park. Parking is free and the Rotary asks for a $5 scholarship contribution from adults.
The event starts each morning by 8 a.m. with a $5 all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast. If you’re driving through Islamorada, plan ahead because annually, the market causes massive traffic backups in both directions. So, for example, if you need to get to a mainland airport from south of Islamorada, you might want to count on adding more than half an hour to your trip.
